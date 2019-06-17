Today, on June 17, Adma Förvaltnings AB, a company wholly-owned by Greg Dingizian, published a press release with information about a public offer to the shareholders in Doxa Aktiebolag. The current rules of First North Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Doxa Aktiebolag (DOXA, ISIN code SE0005624756, order book ID 100241), will be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Elias Skog, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB