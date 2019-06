The hackathon was won by the team INTELLIGHT who in Munich received €10,000 as the top prize for their Neuronal Network Traffic Signal solution for Smart Mobility challenge

L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, successfully concluded its Engineering the Change campaign in Munich with a 24-hour hackathon.

The company's 16-day pan Europe initiative included a 3,000 km innovation-on-wheels drive covering Greater Manchester Ellesmere Port (Cheshire) in the UK, Amiens Paris in France and Eindhoven in Netherlands, culminating in Germany.

A total of 230 visitors, including customers, analysts, industry experts, government officials, local authorities and engineering students attended the drive from Manchester to Munich. They were presented with the latest industry solutions covering domains such as artificial intelligence, digital twin, cyber security, 5G and the Internet of Things.

During the final leg of the campaign through 4 major German cities, including Leverkusen, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Frankfurt, LTTS, through its innovation drive showcased demos on leading-edge Industry 4.0 solutions and shared insights on digital transformation across various industries.

The highlight and finalé of the tour in Munich was a 24-hour hackathon on 14th June which received over 250 registrations. 17 teams tackled complex industrial challenges related to factories of the future to reduce workplace risks and errors through Augmented Reality, mobility solutions to reduce traffic congestion in cities using AI Machine Learning and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) to increase operational efficiency of aircraft using Data Analytics. Nearly 43% of the contestants included technology professionals freelancers, 30% hailed from the startup community with students also in the mix. The winner of the competition were Munich based collective Intellight who were awarded the top prize of Euro 10,000 for their traffic management solution that uses deep learning algorithms to reduce congestion in cities.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Business Officer of Europe at L&T Technology Services said, "We are delighted with the overwhelming response to LTTS' Engineering the Change campaign spanning 9 cities in Europe. This has been an epic odyssey of engineering transformation that brought together industry, academia and the government to create new technologies and solutions in an attempt to improve the lives of the next billion of the world's population. What is especially praiseworthy is the spirit of creativity and scientific enquiry among the participants that was on display through the exciting proof of concepts."

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 15,100 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 49 innovation labs as of March 31, 2019.

