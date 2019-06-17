Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2019 / 09:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.3339 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5947490 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 10354 EQS News ID: 825519 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2019 03:42 ET (07:42 GMT)