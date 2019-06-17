Realhub Adds New Team Members Prior to Re-launch

MUMBAI, India, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realhub.com previously the most visited online real estate platform, in business since 1998, announced the addition of several new team members including Bill Coffman and Harrison Turner.

The globally recognized Realhub brand was an early pioneer in online real estate with the first to launch key features like guided tours, home data aggregation and related services including home values about 20 years back. The new iteration of Realhub services will make it far more efficient for Realtors to acquire customers from foreign countries.

According to Realhub's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Chainani, "Realhub builds upon a simple premise that the world is getting increasingly globalized. The cross border residential buy-sell market is the fastest growing segment of the overall transactional space, with some estimates that peg its size at $1.5 trillion in dollar volume. It's exciting to leverage our global brand on a bigger footprint and serve this vast market segment with convenience and efficiency. Our Realtor friendly features will serve as a neutral, adjunct customer acquisition platform, enhancing the value of Realtor services."

Bill Coffman, Chief Technology Officer adds ,"Our key advantage comes from the nexus of our proprietary high speed search algorithms with our extensive data set, creating a best-in-class user experience, for an irresistible value proposition to our home buyers and home sellers."

Realhub calls itself The Global Hub, a claim it does not take lightly. When the new service launches in a few months, buyers and sellers of homes will feel empowered, since their Realtors can now bring them clients from anywhere in the world.

Chief Financial Officer Harrison Turner chimes in, "Financial inclusion through the realization of true Fair Value by a seller is our core principle. In a perfectly competitive market everybody wins. Realhub intends to make the large investments necessary for our platform development and scalability. We do not anticipate any difficulty in closing funding to take Realhub to the next level. We are all enthused by the excitement our re-launch is generating."

Realhub is a global information hub for every type of residential real estate that is expected to be 'live' by year end 2019.

For further information:

corporate@realhub.com

Telephone: +1-650-461-9210