Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $35bn Cosmetics Packaging Market

Top 20 Cosmetics Packaging Companies 2019

LONDON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The top 20 cosmetics packaging companies accounted for $11,091m, or 32.6% of the total cosmetics packaging market (2017). Albea SA, a France based packaging company, accounted for the highest market share in the cosmetics packaging market.

Report Scope

• Discussion and profiles of the leading players in the cosmetics packaging market:

• Albea SA

• AptarGroup, Inc.

• Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

• WestRock Co.

• Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

• Bemis Co., Inc.

• Crown Holdings, Inc.

• Ball Corp.

• CCL Industries, Inc.

• Ardagh Group SA

• Owens-Illinois, Inc.

• RPC Group Plc

• DS Smith Plc

• Silgan Holdings, Inc.

• Greif, Inc.

• Sonoco Products Co.

• Amcor Ltd.

• Avery Dennison Corp.

• Berry Global Group, Inc.

• Tetra Pak International Sa

• Other players

This report discuses key developments, financial information, financial outlook, primary market competitors, products/services, organisational structure, business sectors, SWOT analysis.

• Analysis of what stimulates and restrains the cosmetics packaging market: SWOT Analysis and Market Trends

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• Who are the leading players, where are they positioned in the market and what are their prospects?

• How is the cosmetics packaging market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining cosmetics packaging market dynamics?

• What are the market shares for each leading company in the cosmetics packaging market?

• What will be the main drivers of the overall market?

• How will the leading companies adapt their strategies to accommodate changes in market conditions?

Companies covered in the report include:

Acrus CCL

Albéa Beauty Holdings S.A.

Albea SA

Alcan Packaging Beauty

Amcor Ltd.

Ampac Holdings Llc

AMVIG Holdings Ltd.

AptarGroup, Inc.

Ardagh Finance Holdings S.A.

Ardagh Group SA

Avery Dennison Corp.

AVINTIV Inc.

Ball Corp.

Ball Corporation

Bemis Co., Inc.

BERICAP GmbH & Co KG

Berlin Packaging L.L.C.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

Bilcare Ltd.

Bobbie Brown

Bon Ami Company

Bourjois Cosmetics

Brødrene Hartmann A/S

Bway Holding Company

Capsule International Llc

Carton Craft Corporation

CCL Industries, Inc.

Cenveo Packaging

Chanel

Clarins

Clear Lam Packaging, Inc.

Clinique

Clopay Plastic Products Company, Inc.

Coach

Colorpak

Conitex Sonoco

Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd

Crown Food España Sociedad Anonima.

Crown Holdings, Inc.

DeLaval

Dior

Dongwon Systems Corp.

DS Smith Plc

Dynapac Co., Ltd.

Encirc Limited

Essel Propack Ltd.

Estee Lauder

Exal Corporation

Faultless Starch

Flint Group Germany GmbH

Fortress Global Enterprises, Inc.

Fuji Seal International, Inc.

Garnier

G-Box, S.A. de C.V.

GEKA GmbH

Giorgio Armani

Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

Greif, Inc.

Groupe Ecco Boites Pliantes Ltée.

Grupo Gondi

Grupo Rotoplas SA de CV

Guala Closures Spa

Hanna Group Pty Ltd

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd.

Innovia Films Limited

Innovia Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

J.L. Clark Llc

Junior Achievement (JA)

Kaufman Container Company

Korsini-SAF

Kuantum Papers Ltd.

L'Oreal Paris

Lancôme

Letica Corporation

Lithocraft, Inc.

MAC

Macfarlane Group Plc

Manaksia Ltd.

Maybelline

MeadWestvaco

Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited

Multi-Color Corp.

Mylène

National Carton and Coating Co.

New Toyo International Holdings Ltd.

Norgraft Packaging, S.A.

Nortec International Ltd.

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

P&G

Piramal Glass Ltd.

Plastic Packaging Inc.

Pro-Pac Packaging Ltd.

PSB Industries SA

PT Berlina Tbk

Q7Paris

Reparenco

Revlon

Reynolds Presto Products Inc.

Richards Packaging Income Fund

RKW SE

RockTenn Company

RPC Group Plc

Saxon Packaging

Scandolara Tub-Est s.r.o

Schoeller Allibert Group B.V.

Seydaco Packaging Corp.

Shisiedo

Sidel

Signode Industrial Group Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd.

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Sks Bottle And Packaging Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Sonoco Products Co.

Soyuz

SP Fiber Holdings, Inc.

Starboard Value LP

Sun Chemical

Superior Multi-Packaging Limited

Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd.

Tetra Laval

Tetra Pak International Sa

The Australian Paper Manufacturers

The Bryce Corporation

The European Aluminum Foil Association (EAFA)

The Prudential Insurance Company of America

The Works Stores Ltd

Tom Ford

Torelló

Treofan Americas

Tricorbraun Inc.

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Unilever

University of Toledo

Utopia Skincare

Vetropack Holding AG

Vidrala SA

W/S Packaging Group Inc.

WestRock Company

Yun Probiotherapy

Yves Saint Laurent

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

