A 4.8 MW solar park, which is being built by Danish developer Better Energy, will cover 20% of total power demand of a new hospital complex in Odense. The energy produced by the plant will be 100% self-consumed.Danish independent power producer Better Energy is building a 4.8 MW ground-mounted solar power plant for the new Odense University Hospital. Scheduled for completion in 2022, the new hospital complex will have approximately 20% of its power demand being met by the solar installation. "The energy produced by the plant will be 100% self-consumed," Mohamad Mansour, project leader of Odense ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...