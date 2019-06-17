Maru Group Canada Inc.: Maru Group Appoints Strategic Marketing Leader, Natalie Cousens, as SVP, Global Marketing Director

LONDON, June 17, 2019("Maru" or "the Group"), the technology-enabled market research and customer insights Group, today announces the appointment of Natalie Cousens as SVP, Global Marketing Director. With over 20 years of experience, Natalie has worked with senior business leaders to create and deliver clear and compelling campaigns that increase market awareness, drive growth and engage people-both inside and outside the organization.



Natalie comes to Maru after many years in professional services with experience at Deloitte and most recently a long career at KPMG where she was Director, Marketing & Communications, Global Customer. At KPMG, Natalie set and executed the marketing and communications strategies for a number of distinct growth areas. Her responsibilities included leadership of messaging across multiple geographies and setting internal communications strategies to educate and engage the complex KPMG global network.

"I am thrilled to have persuaded Natalie to join us," said Maru Group CEO Ged Parton. "Natalie's extensive background in professional services, analytical ability and proven success in multi-market lead generation will be instrumental in growing the Group's brands," he added.

Natalie will oversee the Marketing function globally and will be responsible for the planning, development and execution of the company's multi-market communication strategies.

"Natalie's intellect and tenacity will lead the global team in a strengthened focus of our marketing efforts," Parton added.

About Maru Group

Maru Group ("Maru" or "The Group") is a technology-enabled market and customer insights company, whose brands are leading the way in the provision of research, insight and advisory services powered by cutting-edge technology and innovation. The Group is quickly emerging as an exciting challenger brand, disrupting the traditional market research and insights industry.

Established in 2016 by industry veteran Ged Parton, Maru uses in-depth knowledge of industry sectors and its state-of-the-art technologies to equip its clients with targeted and relevant insights at speed. These insights enable Maru's clients to adapt their corporate strategy and innovate quickly to stay ahead of the competition.

The Group is developing a portfolio of market-leading companies with growth characteristics, talented management teams and collaborative cultures that prize intellectual generosity.

Maru is backed by Primary Capital Partners LLP, a UK-based provider of private equity finance for high potential and growth companies.