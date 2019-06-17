

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan meetings due this week. Political tensions in the Middle East and Hong Kong also kept risk-appetite in check.



Chinese shares ended on a firm note as investors watched the U.S. Trade Representative's public hearings on the Trump administration's plans to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese-made goods, starting Wednesday.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 0.2 percent to 2,887.62. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.4 percent to finish at 27,227.16 after the territory's leader Carrie Lam climbed down on a bill that would have allowed extradition to China.



Japanese shares ended fractionally higher ahead of key central bank meetings this week. The Nikkei average inched up 7.11 points to 21,124 while the broader Topix index ended 0.45 percent lower at 1,539.74. Heavyweight Fast Retailing advanced 1.3 percent and SoftBank Group added 1.9 percent.



Chip-linked shares came under selling pressure, with Advantest losing 2.9 percent and Tokyo Electron ending down 2.5 percent.



Shares of Japan Display plunged as much as 7 percent. Taiwanese electronics component maker TPK Holding, a member of the Taiwan-China consortium that planned to offer bailout funds to Japan Display, has notified that it will pull out of the consortium and forgo providing the funds.



Australian shares edged lower as miners succumbed to profit taking after strong gains last week. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 23.10 points or 0.35 percent to 6,530.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 24.20 points or 0.36 percent at 6,609.40.



Mining giant BHP fell from over 8-year high to close 0.35 percent lower while Rio Tinto declined 1.4 percent and Fortescue Metals Group tumbled 3.8 percent.



South32 slumped 4.2 percent after it lowered the estimated coal reserves at its Illawarra Metallurgical project.



Energy stocks closed broadly lower amid volatility in oil prices and concerns about slowing demand. Santos fell 1.4 percent and Origin Energy lost 1.6 percent.



Vocus Group plummeted 24.5 percent after AGL Energy dropped its takeover bid for the country's fourth-largest internet provider.



Banks ANZ, Commonwealth and Westpac rose between 0.2 percent and half a percent while wealth manager AMP fell 1 percent to extend losses on concerns of increased regulatory scrutiny. Fund manager Challenger gave up 2.6 percent.



Seoul stocks ended lower for the fourth straight session as investors awaited cues from this week's Federal Reserve meeting and the Group of 20 summit this month.



The Kospi average slid 4.68 points or 0.22 percent to 2,090.73. with steelmakers and airline stocks bearing the brunt of the selling. Posco fell 1.7 percent, Korean Airlines lost 2.8 percent and Asiana Airlines shed 2.3 percent.



New Zealand shares fell notably, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ending down 65.11 points or 0.64 percent at 10,170.26, dragged down by utilities. Meridian Energy fell 1.7 percent and Contact Energy shed 0.9 percent amid profit taking after recent sharp gains.



The services sector in New Zealand continued to expand in May, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed with a performance of Services Index score of 53.6. That's up from 52.0 in April.



Singapore's Straits Times index was down 0.3 percent after a report showed the country's non-oil domestic exports declined for the third straight month in May on weak electronic and non-electronic shipments.



U.S. stocks fell slightly on Friday after Broadcom warned of chip demand slowdown, adding to concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute.



On the data front, reports on retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment painted a mixed picture of the world's largest economy.



The Dow edged down 0.1 percent, the S&P 500 slid 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed half a percent.



