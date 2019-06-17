A sensor that uses an array of lasers to detect objects, people and vehicles could herald an era of anonymised surveillance that isolates threats from uninvolved people or objects, according to Cepton Technologies, Inc.

Cepton Technologies 3D Lidar detection system, the Vista-Edge Perception Evaluation Kit (PEK), combines the unerring accuracy of lasers to scan the environment in much the same way a radar does, but at a much higher resolution, building an image of the world around it regardless of lighting conditions.

Presenting the technology in the UK for the first time at IFSEC International in London's ExCeL on June 20, Cepton's Neil Huntingdon says that because the device combines the sensor with a powerful micro-computer in a single package it can process the information directly at the "edge" and highlight only potential threats, such as an intruder or a suspicious package. This then guarantees the anonymity of those not involved in any suspicious incident.

Neil, Cepton's VP of Business Development, said: "Our technology allows for far greater protection of data because it allows operators to zero in on possible issues in a way other technology cannot.

"There are many advantages to this; most notably Lidar can see in the dark, it only transmits a fraction of the information a video would, reducing the burden of data storage and network bandwidth charges, while opening the door to more mobile installations.

"Perhaps most importantly it means we can guarantee the anonymity of people or objects not deemed a threat. This is a step-change from existing technology, where everyone's face is captured and held on video storage, regardless of whether they were involved in an incident or not."

In addition to being more dynamic than video technology, the system has been designed with user simplicity in mind.

"You hand someone a camera and they know what it is and what to do with it. This is often not the case with a Lidar and Cepton intends to change that," said Jerone Floor, Head Of Product at Cepton.

"Our customers should not need to be Lidar experts to set up and test our system, but, at the same time, the tools are available to take it to the next level and develop products based on our Vista family of sensors."

Cepton's technology, which can operate over WiFi, mobile networks or Ethernet, can also be used to enable driverless cars and to monitor traffic and infrastructure usage, enabling smarter modelling of transport networks.

Neil added: "This technology is undoubtedly an exciting prospect for security and transport and we believe it is the key to the delivery of truly smart cities that can make our communities safer and more connected."

About the Vista-Edge Perception Evaluation Kit

The Vista-Edge PEK comes pre-installed with Cepton's object tracking software and is designed to enable Cepton's eco-system partners to integrate and develop solutions tailored for specific markets. For example, Security, Transport Infrastructure and Retail integrators can now augment traditional solutions with state-of-the-art 3D lidar-based tracking.

The Vista-Edge PEK is powered by NVIDIA's AI computing platform, the Jetson TX2, and functions with Cepton's portfolio of MMT lidar sensors which provide high resolution and long-range 3D imaging.

The Vista-Edge is a true plug and play device. Out-of-the-box, the system takes only a few minutes to setup. Software included and pre-installed in the package is the Cepton SDK, CeptonViewer and the Perception Server. The hardware features compact, lightweight design and has ports for 1Gb Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 connections, and can function on IoT and Wi-Fi networks.

About Cepton Technologies, Inc.

Cepton Technologies, Inc. is a 3D sensing solutions provider shipping next-generation lidar-based products for the security, smart infrastructure, transport and retail markets. For more information, visit http://www.cepton.com/.

Edge processing

Edge processing refers to the execution of aggregation, data manipulation, bandwidth reduction and other logic directly on an IoT sensor or device. The more work the device can do to prepare the data for the cloud, the less work the cloud needs to do

