Chinsay's Intelligent Contract Platform Enables Rio Tinto & Cargill to Complete the First Fully Digitalised Iron Ore Trade

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinsay, the leading provider of contract digitalisation solutions in the commodity and freight markets, is announcing today the completion of the first fully digitalised iron ore trade, through a trial achieved in partnership with Rio Tinto and Cargill's Metals business on Chinsay's Intelligent Contract Platform (ICP).

In using ICP, Rio Tinto and Cargill collaborated on a single platform to dramatically reduce the time it takes to create, issue and approve commodity contracts from several days to under two hours. The digitalisation of this fundamental trade process creates the opportunity to automate and deliver post-trade efficiencies by linking front-, middle- and back-office functions.

Colin Hayward, Chinsay CEO, said: "This is a technological milestone for the industry, and we are delighted Rio Tinto and Cargill Metals chose to partner with us and use our ICP as the core technology to create this advance. We are constantly collaborating with clients, market participants, tech vendors and industry consortia to extend digitalisation further along the commodity trade lifecycle."

"The Intelligent Contract Platform is a great tool that has the potential to benefit the entire ferrous industry," said Lee Kirk, Managing Director for Cargill's Metals business. "This is a great example of how we can leverage advancements in technology to benefit from increased speed, transparency and efficiencies that enable us to serve our customers and suppliers better."

ICP is state-of-the-art technology which allows companies to digitalise pre-trade processes early in the deal lifecycle, creating an agreed contract dataset that can be seamlessly integrated with other operational systems, functions and processes, enabling transparency and traceability across the supply chain. ICP prepares clients for the use of technologies such as blockchain, ML, AI and electronic trade documentation solutions.

About Chinsay:

Founded in 2000, Chinsay is the leader in contract automation systems for commodities and freight. Its Intelligent Contract Platform (ICP) enables digitalisation of contract data sets across the supply chain. This SaaS platform supports API integration and can be deployed exceptionally quickly. ICP captures data during contract creation, providing a Golden Copy.

ICP integrates with risk management, accounting, legal and operational functions, resulting in cost savings, increased efficiencies, improved security and risk control.

