Jasvir Gill ranks as one of the top five IFSEC Global influencers in security design, development and integration, 2019

AlertEnterprise Inc. ("AlertEnterprise"), the leading physical-logical security convergence software company, today announced its founder and CEO Jasvir Gill, has been named to the IFSEC Global influencers in security and fire 2019 list. The list was determined by a panel of industry experts.

Every year, the IFSEC Global influencer list includes the industry's most distinguished thought leaders, influential executives, and pioneers in innovation. A respected and proven visionary, Jasvir's selection reflects the profound impact he is making on the security industry.

"This is an exciting time for the industry and AlertEnterprise, as cyber-physical convergence, physical identity and access governance, and digital transformation expand the boundaries of security to become a true business enabler for some of the most influential and respected global companies," said Mr. Gill. "It is an honor to be recognized by IFSEC Global on a list of such talented industry leaders."

AlertEnterprise will be showcasing its latest game-changing technologies for physical identity and access management, AI-powered Insider Threat Protection, and Visitor Identity Management at the 2019 IFSEC International tradeshow and conference, June 18-20, stand IF1017, at the EXCEL London, UK. To register for a demonstration, please click here or contact sales at info@alertenterprise.com.

About AlertEnterprise

AlertEnterprise software provides true prevention of insider threats, fraud, theft, sabotage and acts of terrorism by overcoming vulnerabilities and blended threats across Information Technology, Operational Technology (OT), Physical Access Systems and Industrial Control Systems. Purpose-built for protecting critical infrastructure in key sectors, such as utilities, oil and gas, airports, federal agencies, financials, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, AlertEnterprise solutions deliver industry-specific situational awareness with continuous monitoring and incident management. To learn more about AlertEnterprise, please visit www.alertenterprise.com

