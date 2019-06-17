The global crayfish market is expected to post a CAGR of over 14% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Modern consumers are increasingly concerned about several factors, including health and wellness, safety, social impact, and experience. This has encouraged the proliferation of health clinics and diet experts to help consumers plan their diet and food intake. Consumers are increasingly adding crayfish to their diet, owing to its great taste along with the health benefits, which include high-protein and low-fat content. This has led to an increase in the consumption of crayfish in emerging and underdeveloped nations to address the issue of widespread malnutrition. Moreover, cooked crayfish offers nutrient components, including vitamin B, copper, selenium, protein, iron, zinc, and amino acids. This makes the consumption of crayfish ideal for the brain, eyes, and skin. Thus, the use of crayfish is expected to rise considerably in both emerging and advanced economies during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, demand for processed and packaged crayfish will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global crayfish market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global crayfish market: Demand for processed and packaged crayfish

The growing demand for processed and packaged crayfish is one of the key trends expected to gain prominence in the forthcoming years. Consumers are increasingly demanding packaged and processed crayfish owing to the seasonal availability of fresh crayfish. Vendors are increasingly focusing on offering different varieties of processed crayfishes, including boiled, cooked and chilled, frozen, seasoned, and ready-to-cook canned varieties. Also, vendors are offering processed types, including tail meat and cooked or cleaned packaged crayfish varieties. Another trend gaining prominence in the crayfish packaging market is the purging of crayfish on the farms where it is caught. Thus, the rising demand for processed and packaged crayfish will foster the crayfish market growth during the forecast period.

"Large retailers are selling varieties of processed and packaged fish in both online and offline stores. Even local companies are using online retail platforms to offer processed crayfish to reach out to a wider target audience. Thus, packaged crayfish varieties are reaching to consumers through large retailers, online retailers, which will boost market growth over the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global crayfish market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global crayfish market by type (farmed crayfish and wild crayfish) and geographic regions (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America, respectively. The market dominance of APAC can be attributed to the increasing production and consumption of crayfish across various emerging economies including Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and India.

