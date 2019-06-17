

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks held steady on Monday, with banks gaining ground after Hong Kong's leader backed down over an extradition bill following huge protests.



The ongoing Conservative leadership contest as well as upcoming interest rate decisions from three major central banks also remained on investors' radar.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,351 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Asia-focused HSBC Holdings climbed 1 percent and Standard Chartered added 1.8 percent.



Serco edged up 0.2 percent on reports it has twice approached rival defence contractor Babcock over a potential £4bn deal. Babcock International Group shares soared 5 percent.



Royal Bank of Scotland Group jumped 2.2 percent on saying it would make around £400mln from its Saudi bank merger.



Construction, services and property group Kier Group plunged as much as 10 percent on news it plans to cut around 1200 jobs and sell non-core activities such as Kier Living, Property, Facilities Management and Environmental Services.



International Consolidated Airlines fell 2.7 percent, easyJet slumped 5.4 percent and Ryanair Holdings lost 5.7 percent after German airline Lufthansa lowered its profit forecast for 2019, citing market-wide overcapacities amid growing competition.



