Cancer Patients Cannot Be Denied Health Insurance Coverage, Says Self Health Insurance

As a company spokesperson noted, fortunately, the answer to the title of the new article is a resounding "Yes." In fact, as the article notes, cancer patients cannot be denied health insurance coverage.





Unfortunately, the article notes, there was a time when people with cancer were not always approved for health care coverage-in part because the costs of cancer treatments can be sky high.





"According to health insurance companies, covering patients with pre-existing conditions is a high risk, as insurers are more than likely going to have to pay more money because cancer patients and survivors require more health care services," the article notes, adding that in addition, because cancer was considered a pre-existing condition, both current cancer patients and cancer survivors were often unable to get health care coverage.





"Today, this is no longer the case. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act (ACA or Obamacare) which was passed in 2010, health insurance companies are now required to offer coverage for pre-existing conditions, including cancer."





What this means, the article notes, is that all plans that are purchased through the Health Insurance Marketplace must provide cancer patients with coverage.





For those who are currently battling cancer, the article suggests that they find out as much information as they can about each of the insurance plans that are available through the Marketplace. Because trying to figure out the various options can be confusing, it may be a good idea to meet with a reputable insurance agent who can explain the different choices and help the person decide which plan is best.





