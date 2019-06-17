Colombia to Showcase Investment Opportunities in London

Colombia Inside Out is aimed both at promoting the internationalization of the Colombian Capital Market and attracting Foreign Direct Investment into the country. The event will take place in London, United Kingdom on 17-19 June 2019 .

on . Keynote speaker, President of Colombia , Iván Duque Márquez will offer an insight into Colombia as a foreign investment hotspot. The three-day programme offers unparalleled access to Colombia's largest listed companies and government officials showcasing the country's wide-ranging investment opportunities.

LONDON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombia Inside Out, the country's premiere investment forum aimed at promoting the internationalization of the Colombian Capital Market and attracting Foreign Direct Investment, brings in 2019 a portfolio of opportunities for British and European companies and investors in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, agribusiness, among others. Colombia Inside Out is co-hosted by ProColombia and the Colombian Stock Exchange, with the support of Citi Group and other Colombian and UK institutions.

Colombia is one of the most dynamic and competitive economies in the region, and the third largest recipient of foreign investment in Latin America, Colombia Inside Out seeks to further the country's investment potential by leading the discussion on Colombia's way forward to fostering entrepreneurship and boosting productivity and partnerships for business and innovation.

Colombia's Minister for Trade, Industry and Tourism, Mr Jose Manuel Restrepo highlights some advantages of the South American nation. "Colombia is a great opportunity for investors and companies, since through our Free Trade Agreements, they can access markets of 1.5 billion consumers around the world. It's not only about attracting investors to our territory but rather attracting them to export from here."

Flavia Santoro, President of ProColombia, highlights the importance of furthering ties with British and European investors: "Our Government is a friend and facilitator of foreign investment. Colombian Inside Out is part of Colombia's strategy to position itself as a top destination for investment in the region. Currently, the United Kingdom is the second largest European investor in Colombia and the third largest global investor in Colombia."

Colombia is a member of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development OECD and one of the four founding nations of the Pacific Alliance. According to The World Bank's Doing Business 2019, the country offers the greatest protection to investors in Latin America and is the fourth with the greatest ease of doing business in the region.

For full details about Colombia Inside Out 2019 please visit www.colombiainsideout.com

About PROCOLOMBIA

ProColombia is the government agency that promotes international tourism, foreign investment and non-traditional exports in Colombia. Through its national and international network of offices, it offers support and integral consultancy to clients in the design and execution of its globalization strategy.