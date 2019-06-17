TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - May 2019
PR Newswire
London, June 17
31/05/2019
TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Monthly Factsheet
Factsheet Commentary
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of May 2019. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:
http://www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com
For further information, please contact:
|Numis Securities Limited:
|Nathan Brown
|+44 (0)20 7260 1000
|Hugh Jonathan
|TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
|John Magrath
|+44 (0)20 7015 8900
|Alistair Wilson