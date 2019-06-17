Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 14-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.74p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 348.00p INCLUDING current year revenue 352.38p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---