Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 14-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1843.08p INCLUDING current year revenue 1857.24p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1799.17p INCLUDING current year revenue 1813.34p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---