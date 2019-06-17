Evrim Resources Corp.: Evrim Appoints Dave Groves as Vice President of Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2019 / Evrim Resources Corp. (TSX.V: EVM) ("Evrim" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Groves as Vice President of Exploration for the Company. "Dave will be a key contributor to our generative efforts as well as providing technical leadership and assisting with business development," stated Paddy Nicol, President and CEO of Evrim.

Mr. Groves has over 35 years' experience in precious-metals exploration, resource development and exploration business development. Most recently, he served as a non-executive director for Sarama Resources and as a consultant for Evrim, where he provided target-generation and program-design services in North America. Previously, Mr. Groves held the position of Vice President, Global Exploration for Centerra Gold where he led and managed the company's resource development and greenfield exploration programs in Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Turkey, Russia and China. Before Centerra, and for much of his career, Mr. Groves was with Newmont Mining Corporation in exploration and business development roles in North America, Australia, Europe and West Africa. During his tenure at Newmont, he participated in the discovery and delineation of the Leeville and Turf gold deposits on the Carlin Trend in Nevada, directed greenfield discoveries of Carlin-type and high-sulfidation gold deposits in the Tethys mineral belt in Turkey and Armenia and oversaw a major resource expansion at the Akyem gold deposit in West Africa.

Mr. Groves holds a Bachelor of Arts in Geology from the University of Maine at Orono and a Master of Science from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists.

Dave takes over from Charles Funk, who is leaving the Company to pursue other interests. The Company would like to acknowledge and thank Charles for his contributions over the past three years.

"We are very excited to have someone with Dave's breadth of knowledge and experience in mineral exploration to generate new ideas and opportunities for Evrim," commented Paddy Nicol. "He has already made significant contributions to our current alliances with Newmont and Yamana and we look forward to working with him to create value for our shareholders and our partners."

About Evrim Resources

Evrim is a precious and base metals project generator, with early stage exploration projects and a database covering substantial areas of Mexico, western Canada and portions of southwestern United States. We focus our expertise on identifying new early stage exploration targets which are later advanced through option and joint venture agreements with industry partners to create shareholder value and avoid stock dilution. Evrim's business plan also includes royalty creation utilizing the Company's exploration expertise and existing projects.

To find out more about Evrim Resources Corp., please contact Paddy Nicol, President and CEO or Liliana Wong, Investor Relations Manager at 778-929-3382.

Visit our website at www.evrimresources.com.

