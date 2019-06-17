sprite-preloader
1,23 Euro		+0,027
+2,28 %
WKN: A1JPZ6 ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 Ticker-Symbol: 7CT 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
17.06.2019 | 13:08
Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Share Awards

Director/PDMR Share Awards

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2019 / Under the recent shareholder approved Remuneration Policy and Performance Share Plan ("PSP"), which aims to align Executive remuneration with that of the shareholders and long-term performance of the Company, a conditional award of ordinary shares of nil par value were made to the following Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR").

Subject to clear performance conditions, the awards to the following participants will partially or fully vest after three years, on 14 June 2022 and subject to a further two year holding period. In the normal course, the plan participant is required to be an employee of the Company at the time of vesting.

For more details on the PSP, please refer to the Remuneration Report within the 2018 Annual Report and Accounts, available on the Company's website at www.centamin.com.

Name

Director/PDMR

Number of awards

Andrew Pardey

Director

777,000

Ross Jerrard

Director

617,000

Youssef El-Raghy

PDMR

114,000

Jeremy Langford

PDMR

905,000

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

For more information, please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc

Andrew Pardey, CEO

Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7700 713 738

alexandra.carse@centamin.je

Buchanan

Bobby Morse

Chris Judd

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

centamin@buchanan.uk.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/548961/Centamin-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Share-Awards


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE