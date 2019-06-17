Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Share Awards

Director/PDMR Share Awards

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2019 / Under the recent shareholder approved Remuneration Policy and Performance Share Plan ("PSP"), which aims to align Executive remuneration with that of the shareholders and long-term performance of the Company, a conditional award of ordinary shares of nil par value were made to the following Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR").

Subject to clear performance conditions, the awards to the following participants will partially or fully vest after three years, on 14 June 2022 and subject to a further two year holding period. In the normal course, the plan participant is required to be an employee of the Company at the time of vesting.

For more details on the PSP, please refer to the Remuneration Report within the 2018 Annual Report and Accounts, available on the Company's website at www.centamin.com.

Name Director/PDMR Number of awards Andrew Pardey Director 777,000 Ross Jerrard Director 617,000 Youssef El-Raghy PDMR 114,000 Jeremy Langford PDMR 905,000

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

