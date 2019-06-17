Niagara Falls, Ontario and Barrie, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2019) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT") and Northern Shield Development Corporation ("NSDC") are pleased to announce the commencement of a modular construction initiative using EHT's Enertec panels and a co-developed steel modular frame technology.

NSDC is a housing and development company largely focused on affordable housing that utilizes structurally insulated panels, modified shipping containers and steel frame modules to construct its projects.



NSDC has historically manufactured and procured the majority of its steel frame and modified shipping container modules offshore. "Given the current trade climate, the USD exchange rate and various other factors, we have been aggressively looking at an alternative way to manufacture our modules locally" says NSDC's President, Steve Marshall. "The Enertec structural panel is truly a unique product. This hybrid approach of using panels and steel has created an opportunity for us to fully replace our offshore production and create a made-in-Canada module using advanced building technologies."



Currently, NSDC has funded projects scheduled in Ontario and Quebec that would require over 200 modules in 2019/2020.



The modules will be constructed at EHT's Niagara Falls plant and then shipped to the project sites.



"The relationship with NSDC represents a multi-million dollar opportunity for EHT. The deal, which is structured very well for EHT, will provide us with significant deposits and production cash flow" according to EHT's CEO, John Gamble.



The prototyping is currently underway with production expected to commence in mid-July.

Here is the model home that will be built. Click Here Now.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

ENERTEC Products have received CAN/ULC 102 Fire Rating along with ASTM E72-15 approval for "Standard Test Methods of Conducting Strength Tests of Panels for Building Construction"

