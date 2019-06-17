Overall, 64 companies expressed interest in building the new 900 MW phase of the huge Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The completion of the first section of the plant is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2021.The Dubai Water and Electricity Authority (DEWA) has launched a tender for the fifth phase of the huge Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The utility said it has already received letters of intent for the tender from 64 companies, which participated in a request for qualification process that started in late February, after the utility issued a specific ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...