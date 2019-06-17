A research team from Russia's institutes NUST MISIS and IPCE RAS, and Italy's University of Rome Tor Vergata, have applied an additional layer of p-type copper iodide semiconductor between perovskite and the hole-transport NiO layer of the cell. According to the scientists, this inorganic material is more accessible and easy-to-use.A Russian-Italian group of scientists is seeking to use copper iodide (CuI) to improve the stability of perovskite cells. In a paper published in the scientific magazine Materials, researchers from Russia's institutes NUST MISIS and IPCE RAS, and Italy's University ...

