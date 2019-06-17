First IEO that requires holding of BQQQ, MediLOT(LOT) will be launched on Bitsdaq Launchpad soon

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2019 / Bitsdaq, AsiaGlobal's cryptocurrency exchange has launched a BQQQ trading competition that will last from 15 June 2019, to 29 June 2019. All participants that trade BQQQ on Bitsdaq.com will be ranked according to the amount of BQQQ net buy, and win up to 2 BTC and 500,000 BQQQ. Besides that, the first IEO to require holding of BQQQ for subscription, MediLOT(LOT) will be launched on Bitsdaq Launchpad, accompanied with multiple activities to reward the communities. At the time of writing, Bitsdaq has completed system upgrade, and all withdrawal function has been restored.

Ricky Ng said the market was full of imagination about the future value of Bitsdaq and BQQQ, and the giveaway was a response to the community's enthusiasm:

"For users, we see the hype is still growing steadily. As for projects, BQQQ has become a need for them. Together with BQQQ's buyback-and-burn mechanism, the token will be burnt faster; The market circulation will be gradually reduced, resulting in a more stable token price.

Last week, Bitsdaq's inaugural IEO, platform token - BQQQ soared on the first day of trading. Within the first half an hour, the price quickly rose to 0.0165 USDT, reaching up to 570% of IEO price. In the earlier three subscription phases, all the allocation are snagged up within seconds.

Bitsdaq Launchpad has currently received applications from hundreds of projects after the launch of the Launchpad. After rigorous review, the first IEO to use BQQQ for subscription MedilLOT will be launched soon. Bitsdaq and MediLOT(LOT) will cooperate and launch more activity to reward the community.

Ricky Ng says the next step is to provide the projects with a comprehensive IEO service while providing users with a good experience and expanding the application scenario of BQQQ:

"As a new force in the digital asset market, Bitsdaq has shifted its focus from its inception to providing resources and assistance to the project team, and to get a foothold on the upstream market of the blockchain industry. Once the primary and secondary markets are more connected, the snowball will only get bigger and bigger after the network effect is present."

Also, to give users a better experience, Bitsdaq has completed the wallet system upgrade, restoring the full withdrawal function.

Bitsdaq has accumulated more than 2 million registered users in 3 months and is currently ranked third after Binance and Coinbase in traffic to global digital currency exchange, with 11.4 million monthly visits. Bitsdaq has over 100,000 community members, and the candy token BXBC is held by over 2 million active wallet address. Bitsdaq also received investment from prestigious institutions, including the NGC and Consensus Venture Group. Last but not least, Bitsdaq has been given a rare high score of 8.5/10 by the world's leading blockchain agency, CryptoPotato.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq is a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform operating in Asia and built on cutting edge trading technology. The company provides opportunities and solutions for customers who want access to a broader selection of digital assets on a secure and reliable platform.

