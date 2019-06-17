

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WPP (WPP) said it will discontinue the use of single-use plastics in its premises by the end of the year as the company has signed the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. In this regard, WPP has also decided to work with partners including Facebook. WPP said it will end use of single-use plastics such as bottles, straws, cutlery and cups in any of its agency offices and campuses worldwide.



To begin the programme, WPP will host a series of 'Unpack the Problem' creative hackathons over the summer.



