Promotes Jesper Aagaard to Lead Expanded Europe Division

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT), the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that the company has appointed Ernie Ortega as Division President, Americas. Mr. Ortega will lead the expanded Americas Division, including enterprise, channel, carrier and government clients. GTT also promoted Jesper Aagaard to an expanded role as Division President, Europe including the UK region. Each Division leads all primary client experience functions including sales, quoting, ordering, service delivery and overall client account management to drive revenue growth for GTT.

Mr. Ortega brings extensive industry experience to GTT with a strong record of delivering revenue growth. Mr. Ortega was most recently CEO of Towerstream. Previously, Mr. Ortega held senior executive roles at Colt Technology Services, Cogent, and XO Communications, and he began his career at MCI. Mr. Aagaard has served as president of GTT's Europe Division since joining from GTT's acquisition of Interoute in 2018. Martin Ford will continue to lead the UK region, reporting to Mr. Aagaard. Jeff Beer will continue to lead the Carrier business in the Americas, reporting to Mr. Ortega.

"We are excited to have Ernie join the GTT leadership team as we execute on our growth strategy in our Division structure. Ernie's proven track record of driving organic revenue growth by building strong teams focused on customer satisfaction, retention and market share gains will be instrumental in building GTT's market presence in the Americas," stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. "Ernie and Jesper will expand GTT's quota-bearing sales force to 500 representatives worldwide to address the significant market opportunity as we deliver on our purpose of connecting people across organizations around the world and to every application in the cloud."

About GTT

GTT connects people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed and agility. GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services. For more information on GTT (NYSE:GTT), please visit www.gtt.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005251/en/

Contacts:

GTT Media Inquiries:

Marion Janic, RooneyPartners

+1-212-223-4017

mjanic@rooneyco.com

Bob Cavosi, RooneyPartners

+1-646-638-9891

rcavosi@rooneyco.com

GTT Investor Relations:

Jody Burfening/Carolyn Capaccio, LHA

+1-212-838-3777

ccapaccio@lhai.com