The global drinkware market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005300/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global drinkware market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Over the last couple of years, the online sales of drinkware products have been witnessing significant growth owing to the advantages offered by online platforms. Vendors in the market are increasingly taking initiatives to improve their online distribution to scale their business at a reduced cost and to expand their reach globally. The online platform enhances the visibility of products and provides convenience to consumers. Furthermore, the availability of a comprehensive product portfolio on online platforms is backing the growth of the online distribution channel. Therefore, access to online distribution channels and growing online sales of drinkware products are expected to impact the drinkware market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the introduction of luxurious drinkware products with innovative functionalities will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global drinkware market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global drinkware market: Introduction of luxurious drinkware products with innovative functionalities

The drinkware market is witnessing increased innovations and advances with vendors focusing on introducing luxurious products with improved functionalities. For instance, some vendors have recently introduced innovative drink glasses with various features such as temperature-sensing. Similarly, other vendors are offering premium wine and shot glasses that are rimmed with accents of 24-karat gold, which targets sales from high-net-worth consumers. Such innovations are expected to fuel the growth of the drinkware market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the introduction of luxurious drinkware products with innovative functionalities, other factors such as the increased introduction of steel glasses and handmade color glasses, and the personalization of drinkware for gifting purposes will have a significant impact on the growth of the drinkware market size during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global drinkware market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global drinkware market by end-user (commercial, and residential), and geographic regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the drinkware market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. The growth of the drinkware market in APAC can be attributed to the increasing population, rising incomes, and the growing number of nightclubs in metropolitan cities. The market growth is also driven by the adoption of Western culture of consuming premium coffee and socializing in coffee bar and shops.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005300/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com