SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Contact Center Infrastructure Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The spend momentum of this category is primarily attributed to the growing preference towards an omnichannel contact center support infrastructure to leverage different modes of communications with customers. The cost-effective utilization of cloud-based contact center infrastructure is also driving its demand among buyers who are saving almost 30% of their operating cost. Despite the forecast of growth, increasing instances of network security issues, complexities while managing multiple communication channels, among others, will impact the contact center infrastructure market size in the years to come. Download the Free Sample of the contact center infrastructure market intelligence report here!

The contact center infrastructure market size in the US is exhibiting an impressive growth owing to the implementation of robust technologies in this category to augment the end-user experience, thereby reducing the contact center personnel workload. Initiatives undertaken by the government to generate employment coupled with the widespread digitization is favoring the establishment of contact centers across APAC. This will serve as one of the primary driving forces behind the growth of the contact center infrastructure category in the region. Meanwhile, the adoption of contact centers in Europe is slower as compared to APAC and North America owing to factors such as social and regulatory constraints, cultural mismatch, and language barrier.

This market intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the top contact center infrastructure vendors, cost drivers, and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy. This report also provides contact center infrastructure pricing insights that will help the buyers in identifying cost-saving opportunities during procurement. Not what you are looking for? Request for free customization

"Category managers can achieve a significant reduction in the TCO by transitioning to SIP architecture through a platform that supports omnichannel customer service delivery," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This contact center infrastructure market intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Rising investment in R&D is the key factor driving the category price growth

Rising cyberattacks will contribute to the category risk

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

