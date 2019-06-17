Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2019) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), is pleased to provide positive results from research conducted for its dual gene therapy research program (the "Program").

PreveCeutical previously identified four or more novel siRNA constructs, each of which preferentially targeted the gene of interest while reducing the gene's expression by no less than 80% compared to a random siRNA (control) sequence (see news release dated January 14, 2019).

The siRNA constructs represent the "therapeutic" component of the proposed gene therapy and are an important part of the gene therapy approach for potential application in type 2 diabetes and obesity. PreveCeutical's research team has now identified and finalised a panel of highly potent and novel siRNA-candidates, each of which significantly (>=50%) silence the target gene and protein in mice and human-derived cells of interest. The lead siRNA sequences comprise those directed to the human variant of PTP-1B, and distinct sequences directed towards the mouse variant of PTP-1B. Synthetic efforts will now focus on introducing proprietary chemistries that enhance the biostability and thermostability of the novel siRNA sequences to generate modified siRNA sequences ("Smart-siRNAs"). Once the first series of Smart-siRNA's are successfully developed, they are expected to be re-screened in cell-based assays to re-affirm their potency. This is anticipated to pave the way for evaluation in planned rodent models of disease, which would constitute the final phase of the Program.

PreveCeutical's President and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Mak Jawadekar stated, "We are pleased with the progress being made given that these novel, potent siRNA constructs constitute the most crucial part of the gene therapy approach. This is a positive step in the right direction for the pursuit of our goal to achieve a successful dual gene therapy program."

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; a soluble gel drug delivery program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

