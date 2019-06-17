

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifty-three percent of Americans say they disapprove of Donald Trump's performance as US President, according to the latest national survey conducted by NBC News/Wall Street Journal.



There is a two percent fall in approval rating for Trump when compared to last month, from 46 percent to 44 percent .



Americans' approval of the president's job performance is marginally down after former special counsel Robert Mueller's statement on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, as well as after the Trump administration defied Democratic subpoenas for further testimony on the Russia probe.



'If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,' Mueller had said in a summary of his report's conclusions late last month.



Charging the president with a crime was not an option that the Justice Department could consider as its policy prevents the indictment of a sitting president, according to Mueller.



Trump insists that he didn't commit obstruction of justice in Mueller's Russia probe.



Naturally, Trump's highest approval numbers come from Republicans, which stands at 84 percent.



Trump's popularity is less among independents, women, Latinos, African Americans and Democrats.



The respondents' potential support for a Trump re-election also is thin, with only 37 percent of registered voters saying they're comfortable about voting for Trump in the 2020 presidential election.



52 percent of those who were surveyed said they're 'very uncomfortable' in voting for Trump for a second term.



Democratic front runner Joe Biden enjoys better support than what Trump will receive, as 40 percent of respondents are enthusiastic or comfortable about voting for the former Vice President, the poll found.



Voters remain divided over whether Congress should initiate impeachment proceedings against the President.



Only 27 percent of Americans say there's enough evidence to begin impeachment hearings now, while 48 percent is against it.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX