Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Announces Resignation of Board Member

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2019 / Experion Holdings Ltd. ("Experion" or the "Company") (TSXV: EXP), formerly Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., wishes to announce that Michael Kohut has resigned from the board of directors of Experion effectively immediately.

Mr. Jay Garnett, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We would like to thank Mike for his efforts and contributions. We are in the process of evaluating candidates that will strengthen our board and support management in unlocking value for all shareholders."

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC; and EFX Laboratories Inc., a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

Experion Holdings Ltd

Judy-Ann Pottinger, Investor Relations

Tel: (604) 617-5290

judy-ann@experionwellness.com

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

SOURCE: Experion Holdings Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548952/Experion-Announces-Resignation-of-Board-Member