Marketing consulting services aid organization comprehend consumer perceptions, product acceptance, market sizing, sales forecast, and devise their market entry strategy accordingly. The recent increase in the frequency of product launches by FMCG, automotive, IT, and electronics industries is propelling the demand for marketing consulting services to gather such crucial insights. Lack of such insights had cost the global CPG industry a 95% failure rate out of 30,000 products that were launched last year. This increased the necessity of engaging marketing consulting services to obtain feedback on product development and make necessary changes in the testing phase before large-scale production. Request a Free Sample of this marketing consulting market intelligence report here!

Many US-based FMCG, electronics, and automotive industries are expanding their business in countries across APAC and Europe to capitalize on the growing consumer demands in those regions. This is increasing the scopes of growth for suppliers of marketing consulting services. In APAC, the FMCG, automotive, e-commerce, and electronics industries have increased their B2C market research studies to derive actionable insights into consumer's spending pattern and preference. Consequently, this is driving the demand for marketing consulting services among buyers in APAC.

Insights offered in this market intelligence report include an overview of the marketing consulting procurement best practices, supply market forecasts, and category management insights. Such insights are relevant for both the buyers and the suppliers who seek a risk-free and a cost-effective procurement strategy. The category spend segmentation done in this marketing consulting market intelligence report will guide the investors in identifying the best investment areas as well as help them in identifying cost-saving opportunities in the market.

"Buyers need to engage with service providers that consistently update themselves with the latest trends in marketing consulting services such as the adoption of AI, big data, and marketing analytics tools. This helps buyers grow by gaining more relevant and industry-specific insights," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This marketing consulting market intelligence report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the coming years:

Spend will be driven by product launches and entry to new market

Buyers can increase cost savings through LCCS and long-term strategic alliances

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the professional services category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Marketing consulting

Category pricing insights

Pricing outlook

Total cost of ownership analysis

Supplier cost structure

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Marketing consulting procurement best practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

