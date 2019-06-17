The global epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005375/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The prevalence of various types of cancer has increased at a rapid pace in recent years, resulting in a huge unmet need for drugs for the treatment of these indications. This has created an opportunity for vendors in the global oncology therapeutics market to conduct studies on drugs such as EGFR inhibitors. Factors such as the increasing special drug designation and the proven efficacy of EGFR inhibitors are leading to quicker approval in the clinical stages. Therefore, the growing prevalence of cancer indications is expected to fuel the EGFR inhibitors market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, new research areas will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market: New research areas

Various novel EGFR inhibitors have been approved recently due to their proven efficacy for the treatment of different types of cancer. This has also led various research institutes and pharmaceutical vendors to expand their research areas. For instance, vendors are researching the use of EGFR inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and monogenic diseases. The rising prevalence of various cancers and other indications along with a huge unmet need have created immense growth opportunities for vendors to research and develop novel EGFR inhibitors.

"Apart from the expansion of research areas, other factors such as the increasing reimbursement programs, strong pipeline, and the increasing awareness campaigns will have a significant impact on the growth of the epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market size during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market by indication (lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and others), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The growth of the epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of the various type of major cancer indications, heavy sales of approved therapeutics, and the presence of various patient programs from both the vendors and the governments in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005375/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com