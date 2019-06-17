Sunburn Alert Partners With Disney Junior UK To Help Kids Stay Safe in The Sun

Sunburn Alert creates special edition Disney "Vampirina" color-changing character stickers to remind kids and parents to reapply sunscreen

BALTIMORE, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunburn Alert, the creators of the popular wearable sunscreen reminder body-stickers and wristbands, has partnered with Disney Junior UK for a Sun Safety Campaign focusing on helping parents protect their kids from the sun.

Shocking research has found that 27% of parents with kids under 12-years-old say they never or only sometimes apply sunscreen on their kids when they're outside for 2 to 4 hours. Sadly enough, only 5 or more blistering sunburns before age 20 can increase the risk of melanoma by 80%. Sunscreen should be applied 20 minutes before going outside and reapplied every two hours to all exposed areas, especially after swimming.

To keep parents reminded to reapply sunscreen on their kids, Sunburn Alert is releasing special edition sun-activated UV stickers featuring characters Vampirina and her ghost-friend Demi from the hit Disney kids show Vampirina. The patented color-changing technology will change blue when it's time to reapply the sunscreen, making it fun for kids to be educated on practicing sun safety and start acquiring good sun-protection habits.

"We are so pleased that Disney Junior UK selected our product to be a part of their Sun Safety Campaign to keep children and parents focused on the importance of reapplying sunscreen. There is nobody that understands kids better than Disney and their concept of using Vampirina characters on our products really gets the kids' attention," says Andrew Levine, the CEO of Sunburn Alert.

Complimentary packs of stickers will be available in select airports, supermarkets motorway service areas and shopping centers across the UK, including Morrisons Stratford. An instructional video can be viewed on Sunburn Alert's website: https://sunburnalert.com/ . Sunburn Alert is owned and operated by JADS International, LLC.

About JADS International, LLC.

JADS is a worldwide health and beauty company built on the principles of developing and marketing niche high-quality products and providing exceptional service at a fair price. Our diversified product range continues to grow by setting trends, improving our standard products, and most importantly, listening to the customer to exceed their expectations. JADS is the creator of Sunburn Alert stickers and wristbands. Visit www.sunburnalert.com