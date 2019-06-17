Visiongain Publishes Global Aircraft Computers Market Report 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Flight Controls, Engine Controls, Flight Management Computers, Mission Computers, Utility Controls), Component (Hardware, Software), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Aircraft computers are the central systems or within many subsystems inside an aircraft that manages all the operations of the aircrafts including flight take off, flight crews, flight landing, flight controls, engine controls, and flight management systems.

• These computers are used in all parts of aviation. Aircraft computers are used to design airplanes in order to control them in flight as well as to reach their destinations safely and on intended time.

• It includes critical systems components that enables in-flight broadband services such as Internet, VPN access, video-on-demand, and manage any air-traveling machine or structures.

• The increasing use of flight controls, engine controls, flight management computers, mission computers, and utility controls in aircraft has increased the demand of the aircraft computers market.

• The aircraft computers are used in fixed wing, rotary wing, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) platforms and can be of both hardware as well as software component.

Market Overview and Trends

• Advent of IoT-enabled jet engines as well as increasing preferences for adoption of automated technologies are the latest emerging trends that will fuel the aircraft computers market size during the forecast period.

• The increasing trend of the entertainment has increased the use of the computers providing passenger entertainment and communication services during the travelling. The focus of key players towards the inflight entertainment has helped to increase the aircraft computers market share.

• Growing demand for aircraft computers in unmanned aerial vehicles will create new opportunities for the aircraft computers market trends in future.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• The growing aircraft supplies worldwide and retrofit activities in the general aviation sector has increased the market growth of the aircraft computers market

• The increasing demand for commercial and military fixed wing aircraft has increased the air passenger traffic that has further increased the use of the computers for managing aircraft. This has supplemented to enhance the aircraft computers market size.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High cost of aircraft computers may limit the aircraft computers market size.

• Existing backlogs in aircraft deliveries is also the key reason for the delimiting the aircraft computers market

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The aircraft computers market is segmented on the type, component, platform, end user, and geography.

Type

• Flight Controls Market, 2019-2029

• Engine Controls Market, 2019-2029

• Flight Management Computers Market, 2019-2029

• Mission Computers Market, 2019-2029

• Utility Controls Market, 2019-2029

Component

• Hardware Market, 2019-2029

• Software Market, 2019-2029

Platform

• Fixed Wing Market, 2019-2029

• Rotary Wing Market, 2019-2029

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, 2019-2029

End User

• OEM Market, 2019-2029

• Aftermarket Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the Aircraft Computers market.

• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

• UTC Aerospace Systems (UTAS) is in process of developing a next-generation aircraft computer that will enable to have 20 times the computing power of currently available flight control computers.

• Rockwell Collins entered into a partnership with Iridium to deliver next-generation aviation services. These services are intended to provide connectivity solutions for business, commercial, and government aviation customers.

Companies covered in the report include:

