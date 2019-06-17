NOTICE 2019-06-17 LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 3 certificate(s) issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC with effect from 2019-06-18. The certificate(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Leverage Certificates) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=729006