The semi-annual review of OMX Baltic Benchmark index constituents has been completed. The new composition will become effective with the market open on Monday, July 1, 2019. As a result of the current review, Latvijas balzams (BAL1R), Baltika (BLT1T), Latvijas Gaze (GZE1R) and Rokiskio Suris (RSU1L) will be removed from the index and there are no new additions to the index. OMX Baltic Benchmark constituents after the review effective as of July 1, 2019: Grigeo Merko Ehitus Silvano Fashion Group Apranga Novaturas Tallink Grupp LHV Group Olainfarm Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AUGA group Pieno Zvaigzdes Tallinna Sadam Grindeks PRFoods Tallinna Vesi Harju Elekter Pro Kapital Grupp Telia Lietuva Klaipedos Nafta SAF Tehnika Vilkyskiu Pienine Linas Agro Group Siauliu Bankas For more information regarding this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Operations (+ 1 301 978 8311 or at indexservices@nasdaq.com) or Justinas Juknys (+370 5 253 1417, justinas.juknys@nasdaq.com) Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1417 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.