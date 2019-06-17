MPX International Corporation: MPX International Extends Partnership with Volteface

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO NEWSWIRE SERVICES IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.

MPX International Partners with the United Kingdom's Leading Advocate for Drug Policy Reform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2019 / MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the "Company") (CSE: MPXI; OTC PINK: MPXOF) is pleased to announce that it is extending its partnership with Volteface, a UK-based cross party organization that informs the public debate around drugs through excellence in policy, research and advocacy.

Since starting out in 2016, with the aim of providing a new focus on drug policy reform, Volteface has evolved into an important and influential organization. During this time, the United Kingdom has seen significant developments in cannabis reform, most notably the legalization of medical cannabis in November 2018. Volteface has produced ten impactful reports, written hundreds of articles, and hosted countless events, in addition to working with all parties across Parliament.

W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO of MPX International said, "Our interactions with patients in North America, and our ability to witness the efficacy and quality of life improvement available from properly-manufactured cannabinoid-based products, have inspired us to support the expansion of their availability globally, with a near term focus on the United Kingdom, where there is an unmet need for safe, reliable and effective medical cannabis products."

Mr. Boyes concluded, "Volteface is known for its commitment to the principles of integrity, honesty and evidence-based policy making. The organization works to reduce the harm done to individuals and society by the UK's current drugs policy regime, through evidence-based policy and reform. We are proud to support them in their mission."

MPX International took over the agreement with Volteface from its predecessor, MPX Bioceutical Corporation, which had been in place since September 2018. The partnership is renewed annually.

About MPX International Corporation

MPX International Corporation is focused on developing and operating assets across the global cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, MPX International's objectives and intentions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in MPX International's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although MPX International believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, MPX International disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

