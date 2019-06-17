Cines Filmax Gran Via Introduces 270-degree Cinematic Technology ScreenX to Barcelona for the very first time

First ScreenX theatre to open with Warner Bros. Pictures' Godzilla: King of the Monsters on June 21

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading cinema technology company, announced its alliance with Filmax to bring ScreenX auditorium to Barcelona at Cines Filmax Gran Via, scheduled to open June 21 with Warner Bros. Pictures' "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" during the week of CineEurope 2019.

ScreenX will open inside Cines Filmax Gran Via located at Gran Via 2 shopping centre, situated in the Montjuïc-Zona Franca area of Barcelona, where there are more than 180 stores, 24 cafes and restaurants, and 15 cinema screens. With the addition of ScreenX to the multiplex, Cines Filmax Gran Via will now provide two of the most innovative and state-of-the-art cinema technologies - ScreenX and 4DX, the most immersive movie-going experiences available in the industry to Spanish audiences.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie.

Cines Filmax Gran Via is part of CINES ACEC, one of the pioneer cinema circuits in Spain. The company has been investing in innovative technology for over 40 years, setting the guidelines for growth in the Spanish cinema industry since its foundation in 1985. The alliance between Cines Filmax Gran Via and CJ 4DPLEX started in November 2018 with the successful launch of the very first multi-sensory 4DX in Barcelona, which performed to positive audience feedback and sold-out screenings.

"We believe our alliance will provide opportunities to revolutionize the cinematic landscape of Spain," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "The partnership will allow audiences of Cines Filmax Gran Via to enjoy a truly unique movie-going experience in Barcelona. We look forward to continuing a long-lasting partnership with them in the years to come."

"After the tremendous success of our first 4DX theater, we expect the opening of the new ScreenX auditorium to grow our cinema attendance even further," said Carlos Fernandez and Jaime Tarrazón, CEOs Cines Filmax Gran Via. "We know audiences of Filmax will embrace the innovation of ScreenX and we are proud to be able to offer a truly one of a kind movie-going experience in our theaters."

About ScreenX

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually immersive theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 221 screens around the world. ScreenX was recognized as the "Innovator of the Year" at ShowEast 2018. For more information, please visit www.screenx.co.kr

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923806/CJ_4DPLEX.jpg