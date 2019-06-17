Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 5% Over the Period 2019 to 2029 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights delivers vital insights on the heavy duty corrugated packaging market, in its published report titled, 'Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029'. In terms of revenue, the global heavy duty corrugated packaging market is projected to expand at an approximate CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Heavy duty corrugated packaging products are frequently used as shipping containers. These are extensively used to package goods such as food items, beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hazardous chemicals, and other materials. Heavy duty corrugated packaging products provide product protection by themselves, but often require an inner component for cushioning such as corrugated inserts and edge protectors, which help ensure the safety of fragile products. In recent years, the demand for pallet boxes in heavy duty corrugated packaging has increased significantly. This can be attributed to immense size flexibility offered by these boxes.

Download the sample copy of Report with table of contents and Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4299

Heavy duty corrugated packaging products such as boxes provide crush resistance and adequate strength for stacking in warehouses. They are environment-friendly, biodegradable, and can be recycled. Products such as octabins, also have high durability, are lightweight, and offer significant cost benefits to the buyer. Thus, heavy duty corrugated packaging products are being increasingly used in secondary packaging of goods, across a wide range of industries.

Online Retail Boom Favoring Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Sales

FMI analyses that E-commerce & the growing retail industry plays a crucial role in driving the heavy duty corrugated packaging demand. In addition to this, the stringent rules and regulations on the use of plastic-based packaging products will also push the usage of recycled paper packaging products such as heavy duty corrugated packaging, in the near future. The global market for heavy duty corrugated boxes has witnessed unprecedented price increase in the last one and a half year. The heavy duty corrugated packaging industry is still struggling with the supply of raw material i.e. containerboard. Paper packaging markets in countries such as China, India, and Brazil, are growing at a fast rate and the demand has increased several folds in the last 10 years, which will support the growth of the heavy duty corrugated packaging market during the forecast period.

Preview Analysis of Heavy duty corrugated packaging market is segmented by (Board Type - below single wall, double wall, and triple wall; Product Type - boxes, octabins, HPT, vegetable totes, pallets, and others; End-use - food, beverages, cosmetics & personal care, consumer electronics, pharmaceuticals, textile, healthcare, automobile, glassware and ceramics, and others (edge protectors, etc.);) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 - 2029: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/heavy-duty-corrugated-packaging-market

Despite being a fragmented market, Europe represents one-fourth of the global heavy duty corrugated packaging market. The United States heavy duty corrugated packaging market is anticipated to expand at a progressive CAGR due to highest number of convenience and superstores in the region. Moreover, the expanding middle class in emerging economies of Latin America such as Mexico & Brazil, is creating demand for protective packaging solutions such as heavy duty corrugated packaging, and subsequently driving the market. Considering the Asia Pacific region, the organized retail industry and the growing FMCG sector are escalating the growth of the heavy duty corrugated packaging market in China, India, etc. China is anticipated to represent a healthy CAGR of above 6% in the global heavy duty corrugated packaging market.

Strategic M&A Enabling Market Players to Expand in Developing Regions

Vendor landscape remains highly splintered in the global heavy duty corrugated packaging market. Key players in the heavy duty corrugated packaging market such as Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, and DS Smith are the most active acquirers in the corrugated industry. The companies are focusing on expanding their footprint in developing countries of Asia Pacific and Latin America regions through mergers and acquisitions in the heavy duty corrugated packaging market.

Buy this report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4299

Key market players that have been profiled in the report on the heavy duty corrugated packaging market include Mondi Group, VPK Packaging Group, International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Georgia Pacific, LLC, Pratt Industries, Inc., Oji Holdings Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., DS Smith Packaging Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Elsons International, SCG Packaging Public Company Limited, GWP Group Limited, Packaging Corporation of America, U.S. Corrugated, Inc., Quadwall Ltd., Cheng Loong Corporation, Felbro, Inc. & Menasha Packaging Company, LLC. Several unorganized and regional market players are expected to contribute to the global heavy duty corrugated packaging market during 2019-2029.

For additional information on the heavy duty corrugated packaging landscape, write in to the analyst at press@futuremarketinsights.com

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-4299

More from Packaging Market Intelligence:

Temperature Controlled Pharmaceutical Containers Market Segmentation By Control Type - Active, Passive; Form Type- Chest Style, Upright Style; Application - Frozen, Chilled, Ambient, Vaccines/Drugs (IV), Samples (Blood, Biopsy Etc), Reagents, Genetic Materials: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/temperature-controlled-pharmaceutical-containers-market

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/temperature-controlled-pharmaceutical-containers-market Dosing Bottles Market Segmented By product type - single neck dosing bottle and twin neck dosing bottle; By package type - refillable dosing bottle and one way dosing bottle; By material type - high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP); By application - horticulture, animal health, herbal supplements, fuel additives and chemicals: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dosing-bottles-market

Segmented By product type - single neck dosing bottle and twin neck dosing bottle; By package type - refillable dosing bottle and one way dosing bottle; By material type - high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP); By application - horticulture, animal health, herbal supplements, fuel additives and chemicals: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dosing-bottles-market Senior Friendly Packaging Market Segmentation By material type - Polyethylene (PE),Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET),Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC),Polypropylene (PP),Metal, Glass, Others; By packaging type - Blisters, Bottles, Tubes, Cans, Jars, Bags, Pouches, Others; By application - Medicinal Pills & Tablets, Body Care Products, Hair Care Products, Shampoos & Conditioners, Dental Care, Others: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/senior-friendly-packaging-market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Packaging Market Intelligence

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018

Valley Cottage, NY 10989

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremarketinsights.com

Packaging World News: http://packagingworldnews.com/

Website: https:www.futuremarketinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677274/Future_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg