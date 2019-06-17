SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Announces Closing of Secondary Public Offering by Selling Stockholders

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2019 / SharpSpring, Inc. ("SharpSpring" or "Company") (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, today announced the closing of a secondary underwritten public offering for certain stockholders, including SHSP Holdings, LLC, Evercel Holdings LLC and certain related selling stockholders of 2,054,948 shares of Company common stock held by these stockholders. The Company did not sell any shares in the offering. The selling stockholders received all of the net proceeds from the offering and after the transaction hold no remaining shares of the Company.

Canaccord Genuity LLC and Roth Capital Partners acted as joint book-running managers of the offering.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in SharpSpring's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in the prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

