

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) said Monday that it expects earnings for the second quarter to be in the range of $1.20 to $1.25 per share, compared to $2.13 per share reported in the prior year. The prior year result included a benefit of $23.3 million or $0.06 per share, related to insurance recoveries. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.51 per share for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In the pre-market trade, NUE is trading at $49.60, down $2.13 or 4.12 percent.



Nucor expects that the performance of the steel mills segment for the second quarter of 2019 will decrease compared to the first quarter of 2019 as service center destocking is impacting order rates.



The company also projects the profitability of the steel products segment for the second quarter to improve as compared to the first quarter of 2019, as typical seasonal patterns and improved weather conditions have benefited nonresidential construction markets.



The performance of the raw materials segment is anticipated to decrease in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 due to further margin compression in the company's DRI businesses.



