

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - In the wake of the major power issue that hit Argentina, Uruguay and certain other South American countries, the possibility of a cyber attack is looming in.



Millions suffered as lights went out on Sunday morning in a power blackout that struck Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Chile and Paraguay. The cause of the blackout, which the government officials called as 'extraordinary' and 'unprecedented,' is yet to be known.



Meanwhile, Argentine Energy Secretary Gustavo Lopetegui told that a cyber attack can't be ruled out, though it is not the primary hypothesis.



Lopetegui told reporters at a press conference in Buenos Aires, 'It is important to clarify that this total disconnection happens automatically. It's the computers that run the system that do it, when they detect imbalances that could cause major harm, and in milliseconds the system disconnects in order to protect itself.'



In a series of tweets, Argentine President Mauricio Macri said a fault in the coastal transmission system caused the outage, which is being investigated.



The fault in Argentina's power network disconnected all generators at the Yacyreta hydroelectric dam, affecting Yacyreta's transmission system. The interruption also affected other South American countries due to the integrated nature of the regional grid.



The head of Argentina's largest power-transmission operator Transener stated that the breakdown would have resulted from a technical issue or humidity during a day of heavy rainfall.



Electricity has since been fully restored in most of the affected areas.



