At the request of Cell Impact AB, Cell Impact AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from June 18, 2019. Security name: Cell Impact TO1B -------------------------------- Short name: CI TO 1 B -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012558864 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 175467 -------------------------------- Terms: En TO ger rätt till teckning av en ny aktie serie B kurs sex kronor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription 1 juni 2020 till 15 juni 2020 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: 15 juni 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.