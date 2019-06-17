sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,463 Euro		-0,157
-25,32 %
WKN: A1JN96 ISIN: SE0005003217 Ticker-Symbol: ICL 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELL IMPACT AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CELL IMPACT AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CELL IMPACT AB
CELL IMPACT AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CELL IMPACT AB0,463-25,32 %