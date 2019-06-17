SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their free downloadable article on the benefits of contract management.The article offers detailed insights into the challenges faced by companies during contract management and how they can overcome it. The article also highlights the best practices that companies can follow to realize the real benefits of contract management.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005517/en/

Benefits of Contract Management (Graphic: Business Wire)

As the procurement profession matures, contract management has started offering the greatest potential for procurement to make a difference for their organizations. An effective contract management process not only enables organizations with direct supply lines that are dependent on longer-term service based contracts to avail wider business benefits but also helps them to drive continuous improvement. Download this free resource to know how companies can realize more benefits from the contract management process while ensuring audit compliance.

Benefits of Contract Management

Financial Optimization

By leveraging contract management services, companies can easily minimize legal fees and eliminate renewals of unwanted services. They can streamline their sourcing and contracting processes and figure out potential suppliers for companies. In addition, they can also track rebates and reduce "off-contract" spending.

Risk Reduction

An effective contract management process helps companies to standardize processes, identify high-risk suppliers, and reduces maverick buying. It also enables companies to comply with the latest terms and adhere to different federal, state, and industry laws.

Functional Effectiveness

Contract management helps businesses to structure their mechanisms by simplifying their functions. It allows businesses to improve their operational efficiency, identify scope for revenue optimization, and determine cost minimization strategies.

