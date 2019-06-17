The global rapeseed oil market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005317/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global rapeseed oil market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rapeseed oil contains a lower amount of unhealthy saturated fat compared to other cooking oils. Also, this oil is a rich, concentrated source of vitamin E, which proves beneficial for eyes, skin, and hair. Furthermore, rapeseed oil contains a large amount of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids responsible for the efficient working of the respiratory and circulatory systems. The consumption of rapeseed oil also helps in normalizing lipid levels, lowering blood pressure, and preventing the build-up of plaque in the arteries, thus, reducing the risk of coronary diseases. Thus, increasing awareness of the advantages of rapeseed oil will eventually drive the rapeseed oil market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of cold-pressed, extra virgin, and organic rapeseed oil will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global rapeseed oil market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global rapeseed oil market: Growing popularity of cold-pressed, extra virgin, and organic rapeseed oil

Cold-pressed, extra virgin, and organic rapeseed is gaining traction in various countries owing to the growing health consciousness among consumers worldwide. Cold-pressed rapeseed oil is processed at a lower temperature, which helps in retaining the high quality, nutritional value, aroma, and natural flavor. Vendors in the market are also adopting fair-trade practices by using only high-quality natural ingredients, thereby producing organic rapeseed oil. Furthermore, several players operating in the market are launching new products to tap the vast market potential of cold-pressed and organic rapeseed oil.

"Market players in the rapeseed oil market are focusing on incorporating new and innovative techniques to achieve higher quality and better texture in their products. Companies are also deploying automation and incorporating to facilitate the development of superior quality products which will have a positive impact on the global rapeseed oil market during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global rapeseed oil market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global rapeseed oil market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively. The market dominance of APAC can be attributed to the huge demand for rapeseed oil across the region, including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Indonesia.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005317/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com