The global stadium lighting market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005350/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global stadium lighting market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growing environmental concerns, including global warming and ozone depletion, are encouraging governments across the emerging and advanced economies to impose stringent regulations to limit carbon dioxide emissions. Several initiatives are being taken to increase the use of renewable sources of electricity. These initiatives are further fostering the need for sustainable stadium lighting, including the solar-powered stadium lighting. This has also encouraged vendors in the global stadium lighting market to provide solar-powered stadium lights, which will boost market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of smart stadium lighting control systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global stadium lighting market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global stadium lighting market: Emergence of smart stadium lighting control systems

The emergence of smart stadium lighting control systems is one of the key trends that is expected to trigger the market's growth during the forecast period. Smart stadiums are primarily driven by the need to provide enhanced viewer experience and better operational efficiency. Smart stadiums provide spectators with benefits such as internet connectivity, efficient crowd management, and additional information about the game in progress. Vendors in the market are offering smart stadium light control systems to cater to the demands of end-users. Thus, the growing emergence of smart stadiums will likely to foster the stadium lighting market growth during the forecast period.

"With rising construction of stadiums across the globe owing to the growing popularity of sporting events, the demand for stadium lighting will rise considerably in the forthcoming years. Stadium authorities are increasingly focusing on installing high-quality lighting systems as they enhance the viewing experience in the stadium. These lights also provide sports broadcasters with high-quality visuals, particularly for slow-motion replays," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global stadium lighting market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global stadium lighting market by lighting source (HID, LED, and others) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America, respectively. The market growth in APAC can be attributed to the growing construction of stadiums and implementation of renovation projects that seek to install efficient lighting to reduce energy consumption and maintenance costs.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005350/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com