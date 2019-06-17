

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) expects $8.7 trillion Aerospace and Defense market through 2028, up from $8.1 trillion a year ago.



Boeing Market Outlook shows a $3.1 trillion projected demand for commercial airplanes through 2028 as operators replace older jets with more capable and fuel-efficient models. Supporting the defense, space and commercial platforms with lifecycle solutions will fuel a services market valued at $3.1 trillion through 2028.



The Market Outlook also projects $2.5 trillion of defense and space opportunities during the next decade as governments modernize military platforms and systems.



Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook shows growing passenger volumes and increasing airplane retirements will drive the need for 44,040 new jets, valued at $6.8 trillion over the next two decades and up 3 percent from a year ago.



The global commercial airplane fleet will also sustain the need for aviation services valued at $9.1 trillion, leading to a total commercial market opportunity of $16 trillion through 2038.



Of the new airplane deliveries, forecasters say 44 percent will go toward replacing aging aircraft while the rest will accommodate traffic growth. Together, the new jets support an industry where passenger traffic will grow an average 4.6 percent and cargo traffic will grow an average 4.2 percent. The global commercial fleet is expected to reach 50,660 airplanes by 2038.



The biggest airplane segment remains single-aisles such as the 737 MAX, as operators are projected to demand 32,420 new airplanes.



In the widebody segment, Boeing forecasts demand for 8,340 new passenger airplanes valued at more than $2.6 trillion over the next twenty years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX