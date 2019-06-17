BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the interim dividend previously announced on 30 May 2019 has been set at 1.259206, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 2.382453 pence per share (USD dividend 3.00 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 28 June 2019 (to shareholders on the register on 7 June 2019).

Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098