Montag, 17.06.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.06.2019 | 17:13
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

PR Newswire

London, June 17

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the interim dividend previously announced on 30 May 2019 has been set at 1.259206, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 2.382453 pence per share (USD dividend 3.00 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 28 June 2019 (to shareholders on the register on 7 June 2019).

17 June 2019

Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098


