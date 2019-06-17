A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latestengagement during the course of which they helped a fast-moving consumer goods retailer to boost warehouse productivity by redesigning their warehouse layout.

The growing competition and the unrelenting pressures within the FMCG marketspace have prompted leading businesses to focus on managing their warehouse operations. Due to several such factors supply chain executives are forced to consider distribution and warehouse operations as a necessary evil. However, it's crucial to note that over time even the best warehouse configurations will become inefficient. To address this issue businesses are now developing warehouse management systems to automate material handling, labeling, data collection, and other warehouse processes.

The Business Problem:The client is a European FMCG retailer that is well-known for distributing consumer goods across multiple regions, through a single distribution center. Having planned to redesign the arrangement of pallet racks and conveyors in their distribution center, the client found itself grappling with multiple warehouse management issues. As such, they wanted to redesign their warehouse layout and optimize warehouse space utilization by redesigning the arrangement of pallet racks and conveyors in their distribution center.

"Our warehouse optimization solutions help identify factors that save time, space, and resources while reducing errors and improving customer satisfaction," says a warehouse analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedThe clientwanted to leverage Quantzig's warehouse management solutions and identify the best layout to optimize their warehousing functions. Our solutions helped the client to test the feasibility of their new conveyor and pallet rack arrangement prior to implementation. It also enabled them to maximize efficiency by optimizing warehouse operations.

Quantzig's warehouse management solutions helped the client to:

Increase the speed and efficiency of warehouse processes

Reduce errors and boost productivity

Quantzig's warehouse management solutions offered predictive insights on:

Automating warehouse processes

Reducing inventory costs

